Kumaraswamy defends his absence from Assembly

The former chief minister said he had intimated Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri of his absence

  • Dec 19 2021, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 04:47 ist
JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday justified his week-long absence from the Assembly session and asked why he should have attended it in the first place.

"Why should I have been there? What was the achievement in the first week of the session? The way the session was run for the first five days...were any development issues discussed," Kumaraswamy asked, speaking to reporters.

The former chief minister said he had intimated Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri of his absence.

The Belagavi session of the legislature started December 13 and Kumaraswamy was in New Delhi for the launch of a biography of his father, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. Also, he stayed back in New Delhi for his birthday on December 16.

Kumaraswamy said he tracked the Assembly proceedings while he was in the national capital. "The only thing that came out was the former speaker's (K R Ramesh Kumar) remarks on women. He's a seasoned politician who always speaks as though no one can match him. That itself is a big achievement (of the session)," he said.

"If I was in the House, things would have taken a different turn," he said, referring to Kumar's controversial remarks and added that the Speaker’s behavior was also condemnable.

"What was the level of our Parliamentary system and how is it being destroyed by these great leaders in Karnataka? Should I have been there to partake in that," he asked.

The JD(S) leader said he would attend the session from December 20 onwards.

