Kumaraswamy to start grama vastavya

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday announced to start grama vastvya programme (overnight stay in villages) with an intention to make the administration more effective.

Kumaraswamy said he will begin grama vastvya in government schools. The programme will help understand people’s problems and the responsiveness of the official machinery, he stated in a tweet. The chief minister is yet to decide on the date and the venue for kickstarting the programme.

Kumaraswamy’s village stay programme was a bit hit during his last stint as the chief minister in 2006-07, when he was heading JD(S)-BJP coalition government. However, he could not do it all these days during his second tenure as the chief minister due to ill-health. His doctors had advised him not to resume the programme as it caused stress.

This apart, Kumaraswamy urged Union Ministers from Karnataka – Chemical and Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi – to ensure that the Centre releases Rs 2,000 crore to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The money is pending to be released to the state, he said, adding that he will soon provide details to them in this regard.