Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will make an overnight stay at Chandraki village in Yadgir district on Friday.

The chief minister is expected to arrive by 10 am. He will hold janatadarshan from 10 am to 6 pm. He will discuss with the farmers about their problems.

The CM will also take part in cultural programmes which will be held from 6.30 pm 8.30 pm. After dinner with students and children, he will stay overnight at the government primary school.