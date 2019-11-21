Kuruba community ends stir against Madhuswamy

The Halumata (Kuraba) community on Thursday withdrew their protest against Law Minister J C Madhuswamy after the controversy surrounding the naming of a circle in Huliyar on the 16th century saint-poet Kanakadasa was resolved amicably.

In a conciliation meeting at Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeeth branch mutt in Harihar taluk, led by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and attended by Kanaka Gurupeeth seers Niranjanananda Puri Swami, Eshwaranandapuri Swami, minister Madhuswamy and community leaders, it was resolved to name the cirlce (on Huliyar-Hosadurga Road) in Huliyar after Kanakadasa.

Madhuswamy, also the district in-charge minister of Tumakuru district, convinced Eshwaranandapuri Swami that he did not speak ill of him.

Eshwaranandapuri Swami of Hosadurga Kanaka Peeth told reporters after the meeting, “The Halumata community has withdrawn the protest following the request by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and the assurance by minister Bommai and Madhuswamy of naming the circle after Kanakadasa. The Huliyar issue has been resolved.” Madhuswamy told reporters, “I don’t speak ill of the seers or any community for that matter. During the peace meeting last week, I had raised my voice. My comments were misconstrued due to communication gap. After speaking to the seer, I am feeling good now.”

BSY says sorry

With the Assembly bypolls round the corner, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, not wanting to invite the wrath of Kuruba community, had apologised to the seer on behalf of his Cabinet colleague. The chief minister had also asked Basavaraj Bommai to broker the peace between the warring parties.

It may be recalled that on November 12, members of Kuruba community had installed a signboard at the Yusuf Khan Petrol Bunk in Huliyar town, in Chikkanayakanhalli, naming it Kanakadasa Circle.

The chief officer of the town panchayat (TP) had the board removed stating that it was installed without the permission of the TP.

On the same night, another group of people had tried to instal a signboard bearing the name of late Siddaganga seer Shivakumara Swami. The two groups had clashed and Prohibitory Orders were clamped in the town. In the peace meeting that followed, it was alleged that the district minister J C Madhuswamy had made disrespectful remarks against Kuruba pontiffs. This had triggered widespread protests.