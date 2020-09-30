Kurubas’ show of strength on October 2

BJP leader A H Vishwanath has been declared as the president of the Shepherds India International, an organisation that seeks to consolidate Kurubas nationally and globally.

The organisation will hold its 5th annual conference on October 2. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, Congress leader Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader Bandeppa Kashempur and other Kuruba leaders will participate, Vishwanath said.

Vishwanath said the Kuruba community was vibrant with its own history. There are an estimated 12 crore Kurubas across the country. “In the parliament of London that has a 750-year history, we see that the speaker sits on sheep wool. The governments there have provided several facilities to shepherds,” he said.

Former Congress minister H M Revanna said the Kurubas went with different names in other states. “They are called Kuruma in Andhra Pradesh, Kuruman in Tamil Nadu, Dhangar in Maharashtra and Pal Kshatriya in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

A section of Kuruba leaders wants the community to be included in the ST list. In Karnataka, Kurubas are categorised under other backward classes.

“In Haryana, Kurubas have been given the ST tag. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK is mounting pressure on the Centre to include Kurubas under the ST list,” Revanna said.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said a proposal was pending before the Centre on including the Halumatha Kurubas and Gonda/Rajgondas in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts under the ST category.