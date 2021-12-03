Kusha treads back to Dubare in search of mate

Kusha, the elephant which was released from the Dubare elephant camp to the Moolehole forest area in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, is now heading towards Dubare searching for a mate.

The forest department has tracked the elephant through his radio collar.

Six months ago, Kusha was released into Bandipur forest following a government order.

Kusha was captured in Chetnalli in 2016 and was brought to the Dubare elephant camp. In 2017, he escaped from the camp and went missing for two years. After constant efforts, the forest department was successful in bringing the elephant back to the camp. However, after the animal lovers expressed displeasure against Kusha being tied with chains, MP Maneka Gandhi urged the forest department to release the elephant.

Previous forest minister Aravind Limbavali, while conducting a meeting, had issued an order to release the elephant after applying a radio collar on him.

Now, Kusha, in search of a companion, has left Bandipura and is on his way to Nagarahole National Park.

In the last six months, Kusha has travelled a distance of 180 to 200 km. He has crossed the Kerala border and reached Nagarahole via Tholpetty forest. He is nearing Titimati and expected to come to Dubare limits through Maldare reserve forest, forest officials and staff said.

Mahout Dobi said that Kusha might be wanting to reunite with his brother and meet other companions in the Dubare elephant camp.

Dubare DCRF K P Ranjan said that the radio collar is being managed by a forest official in Dehradun.