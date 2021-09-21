Kuvempu University to award PhD degree

Kuvempu University has approved a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree to K G Prashantha in Ancient History and Archaeology for his thesis ‘'Sringeri Matha Mattu Prabhutvagala Itihasika Sambandha’.

The research work was guided by Rajaram Hedge and it is dedicated to Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. The degree will be conferred in the next convocation.