Lack of trust between Modi & Yediyurappa, alleges HDK

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged on Friday that there was a lack of trust between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"The Chief Minister's inability to meet the Prime Minister gives an indication that there is a lack of trust between the two," he told reporters at Mysuru.

The former chief minister was replying to a query on "delay" in the Centre extending aid to the flood affected regions of Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy, who was succeeded by Yedyiurappa, said the Prime Minister cooperated with him well when he was the Chief Minister. "When I was the Chief Minister, there was a severe flood in Kodagu district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to talk to me regularly, coordinated very well and got the relief works done. He cooperated with me," he added.

Kumaraswamy rubbished Yediyurappa's reported charge that the treasury was emptied by the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government. "He is saying the government treasury is empty. Because I too had served as chief minister for 14 months, I know that our treasury is full. When floods hit the state when I was thechief minister, relief works were carried out without comingunder the obligation of the Centre," Kumaraswamy said. "There is no financial problem before the government to carry out flood relief works," he said.

The BJP-led government at the Centre has come under sharp criticism from the opposition Congress and JD(S) for not releasing funds for relief works in the flood-affected districts of Karnataka. In August, almost all the rivers of Karnataka were in spate causing severe damage in 22 out of 30 districts of the state.

As many as 84 people lost their lives, while 1.5 lakh houses were damaged. More than 5.5 lakh hectares of land was inundated damaging the crops extensively. The state government has estimated that the loss was over Rs 35,000 crore and is looking at the Centre for funds, which is yet to respond.

Rejecting criticism of delay in securing central aid, Yediyurappa had on Wednesday said the central funds would be released in a couple of days as the Prime Minister was aware of the situation.