Lack of vacant govt land hinders allotment of sites for poor

The distribution of sites for the poor has become a dream due to the lack of vacant government land, in Puttur. The poor beneficiaries, who had applied for sites under various schemes 10 years ago, are still waiting for the same.

The poor have been submitting applications seeking sites under Ashraya scheme. Over 3,000 applications have been received so far. Of which 1,642 have been finalised. It is estimated that about 50 acres will be required to allot sites for the eligible. Puttur CMC has written a letter to the revenue department to identify the land.

During a recent review meeting of DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, officials said that though 3.54 acres was identified on survey number 232/3 AP1 in Balnadu GP, the land is not suitable for construction of houses. The said land was in a sloppy area. The Puttur MLA has proposed five acres in Sampya. The CMC has written to the tahsildar on earmarking the land. Further, 1.82 acres of land at Kemminje has been

earmarked for SC/ST beneficiaries in Puttur CMC limits. About 40 sites can be developed in it, sources in CMC said.

Sources said that the CMC had written to the revenue department twice to mark the border of the government land in Chikkamudnoor. The sites in Chikkamudnoor have already been encroached upon and 10 houses have come up under 94 CC.

Tahsildar and Puttur CMC Commissioner had jointly conducted an inspection of 10 acres of land in Aryapu. The Tahsildar in turn had directed land surveyor to prepare the map of the said land. A joint survey was conducted on five acres of land at Ananda Sagara in Puttur Kasaba. About 0.16 acre of DC Manna land has been identified at Chikkamudnoor. The Tahsildar has directed to prepare the map of the land and earmark the land.

Puttur CMC President Jeevandhan Jain said that the CMC has asked the revenue department to earmark 50 acres of land for finalising the sites for the poor applicants. Priority will be given for women while allotting sites. Already, we have discussed on it with MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor in Ashraya committee meeting, he added.