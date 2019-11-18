Lakhan files nomination after road show

Congress candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi exhibited his strength by holding a road show before filing nomination papers for the December 5 byelection in Gokak on Monday while party candidates Gajanan Mangsuli from Athani and Bharamgouda alias Raju Kage from Kagwad filed papers flanked by party leaders and supporters.

BJP candidates Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and Srimant Patil from Gokak, Athani and Kagwad Assembly constituencies respectively too filed nomination papers.

Ashok Pujari, who could not get BJP or Congress' ticekt, filed his nomination papers as a JD(S) candidate from Gokak.

Monday was the last day for the filing of nomination papers and candidates of both Congress and BJP ensured that they filed nomination papers in time.

Lakhan, accompanied by Congress leader and MLA Satish Jarkiholi, filed the papers after a huge road show. Later, Satish too filed another set of nomination papers. It is seen as astandby for Lakhan. But there was no comment from the former minister.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, whose rebellion brought down the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government, filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate accompanied by Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi.

Kumathalli and Patil, who too had rebelled along with Ramesh Jarkiholi, filed nomination papers as BJP candidates from Athani and Kagwad respectively. They were accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Industries and District Incharge Minister Jagadish Shettar and Mines and Geology Minister C C Patil.