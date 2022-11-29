Lakshmi Venkatesh is new INTUC state prez

The Karnataka branch of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) has appointed D Lakshmi Venkatesh (in pic) as its president.
In a notification, the union said it could not hold elections in time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, incumbent president SS Prakasam passed away. Therefore, the ad-hoc committee has been reconstituted with Venkatesh as the new president.
He has been asked to suggest names for the full committee before December 31. The ad-hoc committee "should find the possibility of election of the INTUC Karnataka as early as possible", the notification stated.
