Lalinakere in Hassan burst into celebration as Suhas wins medal in Paralympics

Lalinakere, a small village in Arsikere taluk in Hassan district, burst into celebration as soon as Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, a native of Hassan district, claimed silver in the men's singles in Badminton in the Paralympics in Tokyo on Sunday.

Suhas Yathiraj is an Indian professional Para-Badminton player currently ranked world No 2 in Men’s Singles and also the Silver Medalist in SL-4 category in Tokyo Paralympics 2021.

The villagers distributed sweets and expressed happiness for making a small village in Hassan district popular across the world.

Suhas was born on July 2, 1983, at Sarada Nursing Home in Hassan. His mother is Jayashree and father Yathiraj served the Irrigation department. Suhas's grandfather Krishna Iyengar was the native of Lalinakere village and resided here in 1950, according to villagers.