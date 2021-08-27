Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel centenary celebration to be launched on Nov 21

Lalitha Mahal Hotel centenary to be launched on Nov 21

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 27 2021, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 21:23 ist
Credit: special arrangement

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar on Friday said that the centenary celebrations of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel would be launched on November 21. The foundation stone for the Hotel was laid by then maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on November 18, 1921.

"A slew of programmes and works, including installation of a statue of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, display of models of the contributions of the Wadiyar kings of Mysuru and seven-day cultural events, have been planned to mark the centenary celebrations," he told reporters.

“The proposals will be submitted to Tourism Minister Anand Singh for approval. Preparations will begin once it is approved,” he said.

He said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be invited for the inaugural ceremony of the celebrations.

S T Somashekar
Lalitha Mahal
Mysuru

