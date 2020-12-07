Land records: Revenue minister faces wrath of Speaker, MLAs

Revenue Minister R Ashoka faced the wrath of legislators as well as Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri over mistakes in the Records of Rights, Tenancy & Crops (RTC) because of which farmers are said to be facing trouble in getting loans.

Ashoka told the Assembly that farmers were not facing difficulties in getting bank loans, which irked legislators.

“Even coffee and arecanut crops are shown as khushki in the RTCs. This is a serious issue. If you merely read out answers given by officials, problems can’t be solved,” Kageri told Ashoka.

The minister was also pulled up for his department’s failure to declare document-less settlements as revenue villages.