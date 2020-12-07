Revenue minister faces wrath of Speaker, MLAs

Land records: Revenue minister faces wrath of Speaker, MLAs

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 07 2020, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 00:34 ist
Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Credit: DH

Revenue Minister R Ashoka faced the wrath of legislators as well as Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri over mistakes in the Records of Rights, Tenancy & Crops (RTC) because of which farmers are said to be facing trouble in getting loans.

Ashoka told the Assembly that farmers were not facing difficulties in getting bank loans, which irked legislators.

“Even coffee and arecanut crops are shown as khushki in the RTCs. This is a serious issue. If you merely read out answers given by officials, problems can’t be solved,” Kageri told Ashoka.

The minister was also pulled up for his department’s failure to declare document-less settlements as revenue villages. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

R Ashoka
Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

What's Brewing

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

‘Mank’ revives old charge against Orson Welles

‘Mank’ revives old charge against Orson Welles

Another month on a warming planet: Record-hot November

Another month on a warming planet: Record-hot November

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

 