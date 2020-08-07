Land Reforms: Farmer groups to launch campaign

Several farmer organisations and volunteer groups will launch a campaign on Saturday opposing the controversial ordinance brought to amend the Land Reforms Act.

According to the organisers, farmers and members of self-help groups from various parts of the state will write to the government, demanding it to withdraw the ordinance. According to farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar, the ordinance benefits corporate companies and those behind land mafia.

The campaign "Nammora Bhoomi Namagirali" will be held across the state, the organisers said.