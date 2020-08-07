Land Reforms: Farmer groups to launch campaign

Land Reforms: Farmer groups to launch campaign

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 07 2020, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 23:34 ist

Several farmer organisations and volunteer groups will launch a campaign on Saturday opposing the controversial ordinance brought to amend the Land Reforms Act. 

According to the organisers, farmers and members of self-help groups from various parts of the state will write to the government, demanding it to withdraw the ordinance. According to farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar, the ordinance benefits corporate companies and those behind land mafia.

The campaign "Nammora Bhoomi Namagirali" will be held across the state, the organisers said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Land Reforms Act
farmers
Karnataka

What's Brewing

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 