Landslides continue on Charmadi Ghat

Landslides continued unabated in Charmadi Ghat on Monday also.

The Charmadi Ghat has over 11 hairpin curves. According to sources in the district administration, landslides occured from third to 11th curve on the stretch.

Minor landslides were reported from at least seven locations. On three locations, huge boulders, and heaps of soil had caved in. A huge trench has formed with the caving in of the road.

The officials from National Highway (NH) and Forest department were present at the spot to inspect the ongoing work on clearing the soil and huge boulders.