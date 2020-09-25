Last rites of Narayan Rao performed

The last rites of Congress' Basavakalyan legislator B Narayan Rao, who died of Covid-19, on Thursday were performed with full state honours at Autonagar near Mudabi Cross on the outskirts of Basavakalyan town on Friday afternoon.

The family members of the deceased were inconsolable as the medical staff, geared in their PPE kit, carried the mortal remains of the legislator to the cremation site. The last rites were conducted in the presence of Mallamma, the deceased wife, and sons Gowtham and Rahul.

KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre, MLAs Rajashekhar Patil, Bandeppa Kashempur and U T Khader, MLCs Vijay Singh and Dr Chandrashekhar Patil, Kalaburagi MP Dr Umesh Kadhav, former MLA Mallikarjun Khuba and Harakod Channaveera Shivacharya Swamiji took part in the last rites.

Deputy Commissioner Ramachandran, Superintendent of Police D L Nagesh, Basavakalyan tahsildar Savitri Salagar were present and made all arrangements for the cremation. Thousands of supporters of the deceased MLA, who had assembled in groves on either side of the Hyderabad-Solapur National Highway, could not pay their last respect to the departed soul due to the Covid-19 protocols.