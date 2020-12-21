Last week’s Covid-19 case tally lowest in over five months

Covid-19 numbers in the state fell further over the last week when compared to preceding weeks. In the seven days, the state registered 8,059 cases, which is 345 cases less than that registered the week before.

The low numbers are comparable to those being recorded in late June, just after the state recorded its first surge in cases. The numbers come even as the state has attempted a slight increase in testing capacities.

Follow DH's coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic here

In the last seven-day period, 6.92 lakh tests were officially conducted, which is about 50,000 more tests than the previous one-week period. However, four weeks ago, a higher number of 7.86 lakhs tests were carried out, which had yielded more confirmed cases (10,496).

On Sunday, 1,194 cases were registered in Karnataka, out of which, 55% (or 659 cases) were found in Bengaluru Urban. The next highest numbers were found in Mysuru district 75, followed by Tumkuru district 39, Bengaluru Rural 36, Mandya 34 and Dakshina Kannada 33.

Just five new deaths were revealed on Sunday. One person, a 58-year-old man from Vijayapura district, died on Sunday, 15 days after being diagnosed with the disease. He did not have any known comorbidities, but he was suffering from symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

The remaining four people died on Saturday. All were senior citizens ranging in age from 60 to 84. All of them had comorbidities by severe effects of Covid-19 such as SARI and ILI.

A total of 1,062 people were discharged on Sunday, of which the largest number (490) were in Bengaluru Urban.