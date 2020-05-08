Leaky tap, broken chair? Book repairman on govt app

Karnataka will venture into the home services sector through a platform that will let citizens book handymen like electricians, plumbers and carpenters at rates fixed by the government.

The service, tentatively titled Kaushalya Setu, will be launched in Bengaluru with 26 job roles, mostly focused on home appliances.

"We are planning the launch in the second week of June," Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) managing director Ashwin D Gowda told DH.

A mobile app and a website will be developed to hail skilled services. A skill registry prepared by KSDC will assign jobs to the nearest service provider. "We are starting with 26 job roles that include electricians, air conditioner repair and also drivers," Gowda said.

The skills registry will comprise details of all skilled persons trained by the KSDC. "Last year, we trained 40,000 people. At present, the people we train get placed in companies through vocational training institutes, or they opt for self-employment. But there was no formal set-up to bring them on one platform. That’s what Kaushalya Setu aims to do," Gowda explained.

Under this service, the government will provide skilled workers certified by the industry and verified by the police. "We will fix rates based on market price to ensure citizens aren’t fleeced," Gowda said.

This will be on the lines of home services startup Urban Company (formerly Urban Clap), Gowda said. "But the difference is, being the government, we won’t be competing since we won’t make any money," Gowda said. "The objective here is to create a channel to connect those trained by us with citizens."

Neighbouring Kerala has developed a similar skills registry. "We found that their reach isn’t so encouraging. They have had only 10,000 app downloads. When we spoke to them, they said they failed to create awareness and they did not have police verification for providers," Gowda pointed out.

The government is in talks with multinationals Ernst & Young (EY) and KPMG for app development.

In all, Karnataka’s skills registry will have 1,200 job roles spanning 36 sectors. "Going forward, we are working on employment-based skill development programmes so that all the people we train are placed," Gowda said.