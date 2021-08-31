'Learning Kannada mandatory in UG courses in K'taka'

'Learning Kannada mandatory in UG courses under NEP in Karnataka'

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 31 2021, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 00:01 ist
Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH File Photo

Learning Kannada is mandatory in UG programmes under National Education Policy (NEP) in Karnataka. The government is committed to the growth of all languages, with special emphasis on Kannada language, Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said.

There are people speaking many languages in Karnataka. A decision to make Kannada language study compulsory is not politically motivated, he said during an interaction with litterateurs at Mangalore University campus on Monday.  

“The government is committed to develop all languages. Kannada language is made mandatory for two years. Open electives can also be used for language study," Minister said.

Those who have no knowledge of Kannada have to learn functional Kannada mandatorily in the first year of UG programmes,” he said. Prof A V Navada said the entire NEP 2020 should be published in Kannada and made accessible to the common man. The use of Kannada language is on the decline. Encyclopedia related to Humanities and science should come out in Kannada.

There are many endangered languages especially the one spoken by Koraga and weavers community in the region. There is a need to take steps to conserve such endangered languages, he added.  

The Minister informed that five colleges will teach engineering courses in Kannada from next year.  

All efforts will be taken to save endangered languages, he said.

Prof P Krishnamurthy, Principal of Govindadasa College said that deemed universities should also offer Kannada Major as an optional subject.  

Sridhar from Vivekananda College in Puttur said none of the colleges offers Kannada as an optional language in PU colleges to help the students opt for Kannada as an optional subject in degree.

There is a need to give incentive for those who opt Kannada major as an option in UG courses. The modules to attract Kannada will be developed by the government, said the Minister. The use of Kannada should be made mandatory in administration, the writers urged.

In a big milestone, leaded petrol runs out of gas: UN

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

