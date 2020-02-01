Leaving me out will send wrong message: Kumathalli

Athani legislator Mahesh Kumathalli, who may be left out of the Cabinet expansion, said on Saturday that not including him will “send the wrong message.”

It is said that Kumathalli may be appointed as Karnataka’s special representative in Delhi. He is among the 11 newly elected BJP MLAs who were earlier with the Congress and JD(S).

“All of us came to the BJP to be under B S Yediyurappa leadership and based on Amit Shah’s assurance. The last year and a half has been difficult.

How can the CM leave anyone of us out? I’m confident the BJP leadership will not leave me out,” Kumathalli told reporters.