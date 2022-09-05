Legislators not barred from posts in committees, society: HC

The High Court has said that a member of the Legislative Assembly/Council is not disqualified from holding the post of Chairman of any committee or of any society.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe observed this while disposing of petitions challenging the appointment of Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath as chairman of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

The petitions were filed by A S Harish, a Bengaluru-based advocate. The petition stated that Section 3 (5) of the BDA Act, 1976, provides that the Chairman, the Engineer-Member and Finance-Member and the Town Planner-Member shall be whole-time members and the other members shall be part-time members. It was contended that being a sitting MLA, Vishwanath cannot be a whole-time member of the BDA and therefore is ineligible to hold the post. The petition prayed for a direction to take a time-bound action to disqualify Vishwanath as Member of Legislative Assembly.

The counsel representing Vishwanath submitted that the expression ‘whole-time member’ should be construed to mean that a member should be available to attend the duties. It was also claimed that Vishwanath has not received any salary as MLA.

The bench noted that the state has enacted The Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1956. Under section 3 (d) of this Act certain offices of profit (Chairman or Member of the Committee) are not to be disqualified for being members of Assembly/Council. On the other hand, section 3 (5) of the BDA Act, 1976 provides for the Chairman to be a whole time member.

“Therefore, the Legislature while enacting Section 3 (5) of 1976 Act could not have intended to render Section 3 (d) of 1956 Act otiose. It cannot lightly be assumed that the Legislature has given with one hand, what it took away from the other,” the bench said.

Guidelines for appointments

The petition had also contended that no method of appointment has been prescribed for appointment to the posts of Engineer, Finance and Town Planner Members of the BDA. Pointing out that Bangalore Development Authority (Cadre and Recruitment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Regulations, 2004, which provide for appointment of these posts, are silent with regard to manner of appointment, the bench directed the state to frame guidelines.

“The state government is directed to frame guidelines for appointment to the post of Engineer or Finance or Town Planner Members of the Authority, so that future appointments to the said posts can be made in consonance with the guidelines which may be framed by the government,” the court said.