Leopard-like animals cause fear in Madikeri

Fear gripped the visitors and local residents after four animals resembling leopards were spotted near Nehru Mantapa here on Friday morning.

At around 6.45 am, one big and three small animals, probably the cubs, were seen loitering near Nehru Mantapa.

Security guard Ganesh captured the movement of the animals on his phone. However, the video is not clear due to lack of light.

Forest officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection. However, pug marks were not found. They shot bullets in the air to scare away the animals if they are around.

Madikeri DCF Prabhakaran said it is not confirmed whether the animals are leopards. The leopards were found in the coffee plantations and forest areas of Kodagu so far.