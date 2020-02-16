Lesiglature Session set to begin, Oppn stocks up on ammo to floor govt

Reduction of Karnataka's share in central taxes, appointment of Anand Singh as Forest Minister with pending cases against him under Karnataka Forest Act, shooting incident at Mangaluru during anti-CAA protests are expected to turn the legislature session, beginning Monday, into a stormy affair.

The session will begin with Governor Vajubhai Vala’s address to both the Houses of the legislature, and will conclude on Thursday, February 20. The State budget will be presented on March 5, after the session resumes on March 2. The session concludes on March 31. The Houses had last met from October 16 to 24 in Bengaluru as the winter session scheduled in Belagavi was called off, citing damages caused by floods in

the region.

It is also the first session after the December by-poll results ensured a clear majority to the Yediyurappa-led BJP government, formed after the defection of 17 MLAs from the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition.

While the governor’s speech will highlight the achievements of the government, the opposition parties are planning to corner the government with a large number of issues that has rocked the state in the past few months.

Questions on the decrease in tax share to Karnataka effected by the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the Mangaluru shooting incident and sedition cases against those criticising the Citizenship Amendment Act - especially against children in Bidar - and irregularities in flood relief are likely to be raised by

the Opposition.

The controversy over the ‘conflict of interest’ appointment of Anand Singh as Forest Minister, when several cases for violation of the provisions of the Karnataka Forest Act are pending against him might also force the government on the back-foot.

Moreover, the alleged involvement of Revenue Minister R Ashoka’s son in an accident that claimed two lives in Ballari district has provided ammunition for opposition parties.

Complaints of irregularities in providing relief to victims of one of the worst floods in almost a century are also expected to embarrass the government, which had promised all help to victims.

Concerns over reduction in funds allocated to several schemes of the government along with allegations of disparities in funds sanctioned to various constituencies might also be raised by the Opposition MLAs.