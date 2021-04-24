Less than 10% have taken second Covid-19 vaccine dose in Karnataka

Even as the government has promised vaccination for all above 18 years from May 1, a look into the number of people who have been vaccinated until now shows that only a fraction has completed both doses of vaccination.

While close to 60 lakh people above the age of 44 have taken the first dose of vaccination in Karnataka, less than 10% have taken the second dose.

According to data, (as on April 22)as many as 25.99 lakh people between the age of 44-59 years and 32.50 lakh people above 60 years have taken the first dose of vaccine. However, in comparison, only 1.45 lakh between 44-59 years (5.59%) and 3.07 lakh above 60 years (9.4%) have taken the second dose.

This is owing to a combination of factors including disruption in availability of vaccines, change in protocol for the minimum period between first and the second doses, apart from fear and hesitancy among people.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Speaking to DH, Dr C N Manjunath, member, State Covid Task Force, and director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said one of the reasons for the delay was the change in protocol for the second dose which said that it need not be taken within 28 days of the first dose. “While earlier it was believed that the second dose had to be taken by 28 days, now research has shown that the efficacy is better if it is taken between six to eight weeks. Many are waiting to complete this period,” he explained.

There is also fear about vaccination itself. For instance, there are apprehensions about blood clot formation from vaccination. “Reports of such instances in other countries have added to hesitation among people. However, such adverse effects are only in rare cases. We need to create more awareness,” he added.

The surge in cases with the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic is an added factor. Many elderly people have confined themselves to home and they fear coming to hospitals in such a situation. “This fear is understandable. This is also a contributing factor for lower numbers for second dose,” pointed out Rajani Nageshrao, State Deputy Director (Immunisation), department of health and family welfare.

Some shortage of vaccine in recent weeks has further slowed down the process. To be able to make space for everyone above 18 years and accommodate the backlog of pending second dose of vaccine, the government will have to ramp up the number of vaccination centres, said Dr Madan Gaekwad, past president of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA).