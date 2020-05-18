'Lesser number of KSRTC buses to ply betn Tumakuru-Bengaluru'

Though the state government has announced that KSRTC buses will hit the roads from Tuesday, Tumakuru division might not be able to function fully and resume all services.

There are 1,800 KSRTC drivers and conductors working in the district and many of them have gone to their native places because of the lockdown. Because the government order came on Monday afternoon, many of them may not be able to report for duty on Tuesday.

Besides, those employees who report for duty on Tuesday have to be screened for COVID-19 before getting to work and produce a health certificate. This will cause additional delays. Of the 620 buses, the depot is planning to run only 150 buses on Tuesday.

More buses to Bengaluru

Before the lockdown, nearly 1.50 lakh passengers were traveling between Tumakuru and Bengaluru for work, schools and colleges. Buses would arrive and depart in intervals of five minutes.

As that kind of 100% service (260 trips) is not possible, Tumakuru KSRTC will deploy the maximum number of services for the Tumakuru-Bengaluru route said Divisional Controller Gajendra.

"We expect 15,000 people to travel on Tuesday. So we will deploy 50 buses on the Bengaluru route. But the bus will leave as soon as 30 passengers board the bus to maintain social distancing norms," he added.