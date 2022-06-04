Lesson on RSS founder won't be dropped: Bommai

Lesson on RSS founder won't be dropped from textbook: Bommai

Bommai said he read the lesson on Basavanna in the revised textbook and 'the difference between the old and new textbook is only one sentence'

Nrupathunga S K
Jun 04 2022
  • Jun 04 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 16:59 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday clarified that the lesson on RSS founder K B Hedgewar will not be dropped from the school textbooks and questioned, "what is wrong in it?"

Speaking to media persons at Devarakotta village in Hiriyur taluk of the district, he said, "school textbook revision committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha has been dissolved as the work is over. But it has not been abolished. So there is no need for new committee."

Also Read | Govt to revise Basavanna content, probe 'distorted' state anthem

He said he read the lesson on Basavanna in the revised textbook and "the difference between the old and new textbook is only one sentence."

"I have convinced Sanehalli seer Panditharadya about this. So there is no issue now," he defended.

Bommai also claimed that this government is moving on the path of ideals advocate by social reformer of the 12th century Basavanna. "There are many vachanas in the textbook. They would be given to students soon," he added.

