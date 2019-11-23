Let muktesaras run Yakshagana Mela: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court has directed that the Yakshagana Mela of the traditional Kateelu Durga Parameshwari temple will be run by the ‘muktesaras’ and devotees of the temple this

year.

Justice B Veerappa was hearing a writ petition filed by the ‘muktesaras’ who had challenged a recent government order withdrawing their powers to conduct such events.

The court directed the Dakshana Kannada deputy commissioner to supervise the activities of Yakshagana Mela and review the accounts every 15 days of the same.

The Muzarai Commissioner appeared before the court and filed a memorandum stating that the said notification was issued following allegations on irregularities in maintaining accounts.