Light vehicles likely to be allowed on Maravoor bridge from July 30

The restoration work on Maravoor bridge connecting Mangalore International Airport (MIA) is nearing completion and light vehicles are likely to be allowed from July 30.

The slab of the bridge on Mangaluru-Athradi state highway built across Phalguni river had sunk on June 15 and the movement of vehicles was banned on the stretch.

Recently, the Public Works Department (PWD) which had taken up the repair work on Maravoor bridge, had restored the semi-collapsed concrete slab of the bridge built across River Phalguni using sophisticated jacks. Following ban on the movement of vehicles, vehicles were forced to use alternative routes to reach the airport.

Now, the repair work has been completed. A team of experts will assess the bridge on July 29 by conducting road test. Based on the recommendation of experts, light vehicles will be allowed on the bridge from July 30, sources from PWD said.

The PWD had completed the work on the advise of R K Jaigopal, managing director of Bengaluru-based Struct Geotech Research Laboratories Pvt Limited. The foundation was also strengthened. The flow of water was also diverted by building a cofferdam.