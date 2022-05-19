Limited options for MLC tickets: DKS

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the party has “limited options” while picking candidates to contest the June 3 Legislative Council elections.

Of the seven MLC seats, Shivakumar said Congress can win only two seats. “But there are many people asking for the tickets. I will hold talks with the leader of the opposition and decide. One round of meetings has been done already,” he said.

Apparently, Shivakumar and his brother Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh want one ticket for S P Muddahanumegowda, the former Tumkur MP. Former Legislative Council chairperson B L Shankar, also a Vokkaliga, is in the ticket fray as well, sources said.

Under the Lingayat quota, senior leader S R Patil, a former MLC, is also in the race. The DK brothers are said to be backing Patil, who was earlier the party’s floor leader in the upper house.

It is said that the party is getting pressure from Christian leaders for a place in the upper house.

Of the four Rajya Sabha seats facing polls on June 10, the Congress can win one. Apparently, incumbent Jairam Ramesh may get the ticket again. “When it comes to Rajya Sabha, the high command always decides,” he said.

On reports that state leaders want AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Karnataka, Shivakumar said: “We plan on asking her to concentrate more on southern states.”