Linganamakki project still in initial stage: Deshpande

Revenue Minister R V Deshpande on Sunday allayed fears of those opposing the move to explore the Linganamakki river as a drinking water source for Bengaluru, saying that the project was still in the preliminary stage.

“There is no need for fears about the project. It’s still in the preliminary stage. Taking out protests at this stage is not necessary. If anybody has any concern, she/he can air it in appropriate forums,” he told reporters.

BJP leaders, including its state unit president B S Yeddyurappa, and a section of environmental activists have been opposing the project, which envisages pumping Linganamakki river water from Shivamogga district to Bengaluru.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had recently directed the Water Resources Development department to prepare a detailed project report on a proposal to get 33 tmcft water from Linganamakki to Bengaluru.