Liquor ban in Dakshina Kannada border areas till August 30

All bars and pubs in the district have also been directed to close by 7 pm

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 17 2021, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 21:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has extended the ban on the sale of liquor and toddy in shops located within a 5km radius of the Kerala border till August 30.

The move aims to prevent the tipplers from the Kasaragod district of Kerala visiting bars, wine shops and toddy shops in border areas of Dakshina Kannada.

It is also a precautionary measure to check the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

The district administration had ordered the closure of all liquor shops in the border areas from August 3 to 15. Now, the DC has extended it till August 30. 

With the extension of the order, 26 liquor outlets and five toddy shops functioning in border areas of Mangaluru, Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia taluks in the district will remain closed till August 30. 

On the other hand, all bars and pubs in the district have also been directed to close by 7 pm. The night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am and the weekend curfew will be continued till August 30, said the Deputy Commissioner.

