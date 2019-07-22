Liquor ban: Legal action planned against GPs

Activists campaigning for ban on liquor said they will initiate legal action against gram panchayats that fail to implement the decisions taken in the grama sabhas.

A decision to this efffect was taken at a state-level meeting of the 'Madya Nishedha Andolana' conducted on Sunday. "Awareness is needed in rural areas so that grama sabhas can take decisions for prohibition of liquor," said Sharada Gopal, member of the campaign.

"Gram panchayat officials have to implement the decisions taken at the grama sabhas. But officials in many villages have not initiated any action. Therefore, we have to take the legal route. A legal committee was set up for this," she said.

The Andolana has decided to launch a week-long campaign starting October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. "Struggles have to start across the state simultaneously. We have set up a nine-member steering committee at the state level," social worker Veena said.