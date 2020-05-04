Liquor lovers flock to outlets leading to chaos in Tumakuru

With the opening of liquor shops and easing of lockdown norms, chaos reigned in the district on Monday. Thousands of people thronged shops all over the district to buy liquor which had been banned for over 40 days. They waited in long queues resulting in commotion at many places and mild lathi charges by the police.

Because Excise officials checked the stocks available against the backdrop of complaints that alcohol had been illegally sold during the lockdown, buyers had to wait in queues for long till the inspections were completed. This irked them no end.

As many as 34 shops were checked in Kunigal. As all the shops could not be checked, only the MSIL and few other outlets were allowed to open and sell liquor. This irritated the urban customers even more. The shops in the hoblis did better business than the ones in the town.

Inspections

Against the backdrop of complaints of illegal selling of liquor during the lockdown, Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar ordered the checking of stocks in shops before they open for sales on Monday. Joint inspections by tahsildars, police and Excise officials were carried out in many towns. Liquor outlets with CL-2 and CL-11C were permitted to open for business on Monday.

Gubbi

People queued up in front of liquor outlets in Gubbi from early in the morning. But as the taluk administration did not allow sales to happen, they went back disappointed. Many called up their relatives and friends in towns and asked them to buy liquor for them. People left their footwear in queues and took shelter under trees to wait for their turn. Police had to use their lathis a couple of times to control the crowd.

Pavagada

Meanwhile, certain leaders have urged the administration to ban liquor sales till the end of the lockdown in Pavagada. Citing that Covid-19 cases being reported in neighbouring Hindupur, Rolla, Kalyanadurga and Penagonda in Andhra Pradesh, they have stated that people from there are coming to Husainpura, Lingadahalli, Tirumani, YN Hoskote and Doddatamari in Pavagada to buy liquor and this may result in the spread of Coronavirus.

When alcohol shops opened in Pavagada, people from AP did arrive early in the morning to the above-mentioned places to buy liquor. They even waited until the stocks were being inspected and bought alcohol for Rs 20 to Rs 30 higher than the usual rate.

Opening of liquor shops in Pavagada has made people anxious because 78 people in neighbouring Ananthpur district in AP have tested positive for Covid-19 and the area has been declared a red zone.

Madhugiri

In Madhugiri too, people have vociferously voiced opposition to the opening of liquor shops. People flocked to alcohol outlets to buy booze and stood in long queues till the stocks were checked and shops opened at 12 noon. They reserved their place in the queue with clothes, footwear, and cardboard boxes and took shelter under trees waiting for their turn. Police had to chase away many who came without masks with lathis.

In Kodigenahalli too, people voiced concern when liquor shops opened because Hindupur (AP) which is just 2-3 km away, has reported over 50 people Covid-19 positive. However, hundreds of liquor lovers queue up in front of the MSIL outlet on Monday morning to buy stocks.

Other taluks

In Tiptur, liquor sales began as late as 4 pm because Excise officials and police were checking stocks. In Chikkanayakanahalli a couple of bars were not allowed to sell liquor because their stocks were seized by the Excise officials for irregularities in stock-keeping during the lockdown. Customers went home empty-handed. In Turuvekere, customers barged into liquor outlets bang in front of the police, throwing all caution to the winds and breaking social distancing norms.