Liquor shop looted in Hubballi amid lockdown

Miscreants broke into a liquor shop near Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Gabbur Cross in Old Hubballi on Friday night and made away with Indian made liquor worth Rs 59,000 and Rs 46,000 cash.

According to police sources, the miscreants made entry into the Mysuru Sales International Limited (MSIL) liquor shop by breaking its shutters. Beer and other liquor products have been stolen on Friday night and the incident came to light on Saturday morning.

All liquor shops are shut in city since March 24. Bendigeri police station officials visited the crime spot and have registered a case.