Liquor shop looted in Hubballi amid lockdown

Liquor shop looted in Hubballi amid lockdown

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Mar 28 2020, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 19:14 ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

Miscreants broke into a liquor shop near Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Gabbur Cross in Old Hubballi on Friday night and made away with Indian made liquor worth Rs 59,000 and Rs 46,000 cash.

According to police sources, the miscreants made entry into the Mysuru Sales International Limited (MSIL) liquor shop by breaking its shutters. Beer and other liquor products have been stolen on Friday night and the incident came to light on Saturday morning.

All liquor shops are shut in city since March 24. Bendigeri police station officials visited the crime spot and have registered a case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Hubballi
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 