Lizard in midday meals: 34 students take ill

Thirty four students took ill after consuming midday meals at the Government Primary School in Narayana Gattihalli of Arsikere taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday.

A class III student, who was consuming the food, found a dead lizard in the food served on the plate. The alert teachers immediately shifted the students to Chamarajendra Hospital in the town. All students were provided treatment and their condition is normal, doctors said.

Block Education Officer Mohan Kumar said that the incident was due to the negligence of the cooking staff. Action will be taken against them. All students are doing well, he

added.

