Lizard in midday meals: 34 students take ill

Lizard in midday meals: 34 students take ill

The incident was reported at the Government Primary School in Narayana Gattihalli of Arsikere taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 24 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 03:34 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Thirty four students took ill after consuming midday meals at the Government Primary School in Narayana Gattihalli of Arsikere taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday.

A class III student, who was consuming the food, found a dead lizard in the food served on the plate. The alert teachers immediately shifted the students to Chamarajendra Hospital in the town. All students were provided treatment and their condition is normal, doctors said.

Block Education Officer Mohan Kumar said that the incident was due to the negligence of the cooking staff. Action will be taken against them. All students are doing well, he
added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Reap what you bag: State farmers shield mangoes

Reap what you bag: State farmers shield mangoes

In Pics| Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for Chennai Super Kings

In Pics| Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for Chennai Super Kings

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Five S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'

Five S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'

Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022

Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022

NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon

NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon

 