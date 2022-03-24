Lizard in midday meals: 34 students take ill

Thirty four students took ill after consuming midday meals at the Government Primary School in Narayana Gattihalli of Arsikere taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday.
A class III student, who was consuming the food, found a dead lizard in the food served on the plate. The alert teachers immediately shifted the students to Chamarajendra Hospital in the town. All students were provided treatment and their condition is normal, doctors said.
Block Education Officer Mohan Kumar said that the incident was due to the negligence of the cooking staff. Action will be taken against them. All students are doing well, he
added.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Reap what you bag: State farmers shield mangoes
In Pics| Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for Chennai Super Kings
3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse
Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience
Five S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'
Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022
NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon