Lockdown, a boon for some alcoholics

While most people feel that the country-wide Covid-19 lockdown is a bother, it has turned out to be a boon for certain alcoholics. As all bars and wine stores have been closed for a month, many alcoholics have moved away from their addiction and recovered physically, mentally, and revived happy relations with their families.

An alcoholic Lokesh of Thanganahalli in Koratagere said that he was in a rehabilitation centre when the lockdown was announced. He was discharged soon after and he is living in harmony with his family now as he is away from alcohol.

"It is almost like I have forgotten alcohol. People appreciate me for not drinking. I am now working as a construction labourer at the dhobi ghat and my relationship with my wife and children is peaceful," he added.

Babanna (name changed) of Gubbi said that his day used to begin with a drink and he would spend the rest of the day drinking. Since the lockdown, his physical health has improved manifold. "The weakness in my limbs is gone. I took some tablets prescribed by the doctor and now I can work in the areca field. My grandchildren who used to avoid me, now come and hug me," he said happily.

Auto driver Nazeer (name changed) of Idagah Mohalla said that he learned drinking with friends and was spending most of his income on alcohol. He was also involved in an accident due to drunken driving. Without alcohol now, he is physically and mentally better and is able to observe Ramzan rituals.