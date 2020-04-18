Lockdown: Funny social media messages lighten people's mood

Funny social media messages lighten people's mood

Amid the Covid-19 crisis and the current lockdown, people have let their creative juices flow and are coming out with humorous messages related to the Coronavirus and circulating them on social media.

Such funny messages have gone viral on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok since the lockdown was announced 25 days ago.

Some are like this: "I am not Kareena, I am Corona"; "Earlier in history man had to fight wars to save his country. Now we have to stay home to save the country"; "One takeaway from the lockdown is to stock enough liquor at home. Some donor will deliver everything else to your doorstep'; "Earlier Amit Shah was the only home minister, now everyone is a home minister". 

