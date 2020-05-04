Lockdown norms relaxed; but not in Sira

Lockdown norms relaxed; but not in Sira

DHNS, Sira (Tumakuru district),
  • May 04 2020, 21:02 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 21:05 ist
A liquor stock inspection was held at the MSIL outlet in Sira led by Tahsildar Naheeda Zam Zam on Monday. DH Photo.

Though the lockdown norms in the orange and green zones in the state have been relaxed to some extent, they continue to in force in Sira.

Two Coronavirus positive cases were reported in Sira and one person has died of the pandemic. Though the other (his son) has recovered fully, Begum Mohalla, the locality where they lived has been sealed down up to a 100-metre radius. It has been declared a quarantine zone. This is the reason for continuing the lockdown with all its trappings. 

Tumakuru district has been declared an orange zone whereas there is a seal down in Sira. There is some confusion among shop keepers whether they can open shops because there is no clear directive from Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar to that effect.

They are wondering if shops outside of the quarantined zone can open. However, some shops did open on Monday though the lockdown was in force. Officials who came to the spot made these shop keepers to close down their businesses. 

