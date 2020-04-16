Lockdown: Scientists urge farmers not to destroy flower crops

Horticulture scientists and tech experts have appealed to flower growers not to destroy the crops and assured technical help to monetise the produce post-lockdown.

Unable to transport the flowers in time, the floriculture sector is staring at a heavy loss of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crore. But scientists say that farmers can extract perfume, colours and use flowers to make handmade paper.

“Instead of destroying it, farmers can harvest the flowers and store them after drying them well under the sun. We will later link them up with the industries,” said Anjaneya Reddy, a farmer leader from Chikkaballapur.

Dr Aswath C, principal scientist (Floriculture) at the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) said he has been guiding farmers about the alternatives.

“An IIT-Kanpur incubated start-up — Help Us Green, which makes flower-based incense sticks from flowers collected at temples and mosques — has come forward to take the flowers (from the farmers),” Dr Aswath said.

“Two or three companies in Bengaluru extract colour and essence from flowers. We have also been telling farmers with polyhouses to remove the buds so that they can defer the yield by a month,” he added.

Moreover, handmade paper manufacturers across the state are increasingly buying flowers like crossandra and chrysanthemum.

“Marigolds are the best source to extract lutein pigment used in food and pharma industries,” said Dr Balaji S Kulkarni, professor and head of floriculture department, Horticulture University, Bagalkot. “Some of the companies directly buy flowers (from the farmers).”

Mamatha Rai from Udupi’s Kadike Trust that works to extract colour from flowers and fruits said varieties like marigold are vital to extract natural and organic colours for the textile industries.

Farmers can remove rose and marigold petals, sun dry and stock them for now, said Karan Rashtogi from Help Us Green. “Post-lockdown, we will give them the technology to convert it into essence to make incense sticks,” he added.