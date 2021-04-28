Lockdown to be extended if transmission chain did not break: Somashekar

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that the ongoing lockdown will be extended if the Covid-19 transmission chain did not break.

The Minister said the lockdown should be extended if the Covid-19 chain did not break during the ongoing 14-day lockdown. People must co-operate to break the chain.

All essential services and goods will be available between 6 am and 10 am every day during the lockdown and thus, people need not rush to procure goods, he said.

It has to be noted that on day one, the residents rushed to the vegetable market, shops, and liquor stores to procure needed items. The majority of them violated Covid-19 guidelines and a few failed to wear masks.

However, Covid-19 warriors, including police, warned against such irresponsibility.