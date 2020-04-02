Lockdown violation: Dharwad cops seize 173 vehicles

The city police on Thursday collected a fine of Rs 67,000 from motorists who violated the lockdown rules and seized a total of 173 vehicles from across the district.
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
The authorities have clamped Section 144 across the district for enforcing the lockdown. However, several motorists were seen moving on the roads unnecessarily flouting lockdown norms. The police had launched an aggressive drive to enforce the lockdown.
Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar has warned of stringent action against those violating the lockdown rules.
Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan
Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight
Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting
Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus
India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes
How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis
Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times
Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice
Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?