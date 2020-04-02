Lockdown violation: Dharwad cops seize 173 vehicles

The city police on Thursday collected a fine of Rs 67,000 from motorists who violated the lockdown rules and seized a total of 173 vehicles from across the district.

The authorities have clamped Section 144 across the district for enforcing the lockdown. However, several motorists were seen moving on the roads unnecessarily flouting lockdown norms. The police had launched an aggressive drive to enforce the lockdown.

Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar has warned of stringent action against those violating the lockdown rules.