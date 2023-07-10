Lok Adalat: 34.76L cases settled; Rs1.9K crore awarded

A total of 34,76,231 cases, including 32,25,887 pre-litigation matters, were disposed of in the National Lok Adalat held on July 8.

Justice G Narendar, executive chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, informed that an amount of Rs 1,911 crore was settled as compensation/relief during the Lok Adalat.

In one case before a Lok Adalat bench in High Court, Lalithamma (74) had travelled in an ambulance in order to mark her consent for the settlement in a 14-year-old partition suit.

The bench headed by Justice K S Hemalekha interacted with the woman outside the high court premises. The bench then passed the award in terms of the compromise petition.

Justice Narendar said that till date, around two crore traffic challan cases have been settled, ever since the 50% concession was offered on payment of traffic offence penalties (E-challans).

Justice Narendar appealed to the general public to make use of the rebate as the scheme has been extended till September 9, the date of next Lok Adalat.

Justice K Somashekar, chairman of High Court Legal Services Committee, said that a total 1,874 matrimonial cases were settled in the Lok Adalat on July 8.

Around 243 couples were reunited due to conciliation efforts in the Lok Adalat.

In addition, 5,007 motor vehicle cases were settled and compensation amount of Rs 224 crore was paid, a total of 11,982 cases under Negotiable Instruments Act (cheque bounce cases) were disposed of.

In cases referred under RERA, a total of 98 cases were disposed of and Rs 14 crore was paid as compensation.