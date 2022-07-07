Lokayukta seeks report on Vijayapura RTO check posts

The Lokayukta has initiated suo motu proceedings against the Vijayapura Regional Transport Office (RTO) following complaints of irregularities and sought a report on the working of the checkposts and the disposing of, of applications.

In an order made public on Thursday, Lokayukta Justice B S Patil said during his visit to the RTO, the members of the public submitted grievances and made allegations against the motor vehicle inspectors at the check posts. “It was brought to my notice that there are nine MV inspectors working at the check posts in Vijayapura district... but there was no proper supervision over their functioning, with regard to their punctuality and attending their duties, nature of work carried out by them and also regarding the mechanism for receiving complaints against them let alone redressal of grievance,” the order stated.

The order stated the RTO has kept on hold 2,437 applications and several have not been attended to. It also said the RTO receives about 6,000 applications every month.

The Lokayukta has set a six-week deadline for the transport secretary, commissioner and others to submit a detailed report on several issues, including the functioning of the check posts in the district.

The department has been told to provide details on the registration of cases, imposition of penalties and details regarding the registers, if any, maintained in this regard.