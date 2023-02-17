Loud bang sound heard in parts of Srirangapatna, Mysuru

A loud bang was heard in the town, Ganjam, Kiranguru, Baburayanakoppal, Koodalakuppe and surrounding places on Friday afternoon, creating panic among the people.
The loud noise was also heard in parts of Mysuru city at the same time around 1.20 pm. The source of the sound is yet to be ascertained.
K Gopalagowda of Koodalakuppe said he heard the loud noise and it created fear among the locals.
V Suresh, chief of Jnanodaya Computer Centre, near the KSRTC bus stand in Srirangapatna, said the articles in the shop vibrated due to the loud noise. "We ran out of the shop thinking it to be a tremor," he said.
