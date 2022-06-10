Loudspeakers at mosques: Petitioners accuse police of granting permanent licenses

The High Court on Friday directed the state government to respond to the submission by one of the petitioners that permanent license/permissions are being granted to play loudspeakers. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi granted one week time to Additional Government Advocate (AGA) to seek instructions.

The court is hearing a batch of petitions, filed seeking implementation of Noise Pollution (Control) Rules 2000. Some of the petitions specifically alleged that certain mosques were using loudspeakers/public address systems without obtaining permissions.

During the hearing, Sridhar Prabhu, counsel for one of the petitioners, submitted that recently police authorities have been issuing permanent licenses/permissions which is totally wrong and against the provisions of law. The petitioners are residents of Thanisandra in Bengaluru and respondent-mosques (25 mosques) are situated in Thanisandra, Ashwathnagar and Sinthangar.

The advocate also submitted that in an earlier hearing, the advocate appearing for the respondent-mosques had claimed that Wakf Board had issued permissions, and that it was submitted that Board is not the competent authority to permit the use of such loudspeakers.

At this stage, the bench reminded the advocate appearing for the state about the earlier order dated November 16, 2021, directing to inform as to under what provision of law the use of loudspeakers and the public address systems have been allowed to be used by the respondent-mosques. It was also directed to the state authorities to submit what action has been taken to restrict the usage of loudspeakers and the public address systems in accordance with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The AGA submitted that a status report has been filed in pursuance to the earlier order.

The bench adjourned the hearing in view of the submissions made by the advocate for the petitioners that police authorities are granting permanent licenses/ permissions.