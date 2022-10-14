Lumpy skin disease won’t spread to humans: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Friday that the lumpy skin disease, which has infected 45,645 cattle in Karnataka, does not spread to humans.

Bommai chaired a meeting with Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan and senior officials to review the spread of the lumpy skin disease.

He has ordered the release of Rs 13 crore to fight the lumpy skin disease. The disease has been found in 4,380 villages across 160 taluks of 28 districts. Of the 45,645 cattle infected, 26,135 have recovered.

Bommai clarified that the lumpy skin disease will not spread to people by drinking milk from the infected cows. “Awareness about this must be done on a big scale,” he told officials.

“Steps must be taken to check this disease in the badly-hit districts of Haveri and Kolar. Preventive steps are needed so that it does not spread to other districts. Vaccination must be intensified,” Bommai said at the review meeting, according to a statement from his office.

The government has already released Rs 2 crore to compensate the owners of the livestock that died due to the disease. Bommai directed the finance department to release an additional Rs 5 crore towards compensation and Rs 8 crore for vaccination.

According to the statement, 6.57 lakh cattle have been vaccinated. Officials informed Bommai that as per the union government’s guidelines, all healthy cattle within a 5 km radius of an infected animal should be vaccinated.

Bommai directed officials to immediately make available 15 lakh vaccine doses through companies approved by the union government. He also asked officials to make arrangements for isolation of the infected animals in every village.

Officials were directed to expedite the compensation process for the owners of the dead livestock. Of the Rs 2 crore sanctioned for the purpose, compensation worth Rs 46.15 lakh have been provided.