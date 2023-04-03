Lynching of cattle trader bid to stir hatred ahead of elections, charges Opposition

Reacting strongly to a murder linked to cow vigilantism, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government and suggested that this was an “orchestrated” murder to start a communal flare-up ahead of polls.

“Murders in the name of protecting cows does not seem like a mad act by random goons. It looks like an orchestrated act to light up communal flares and polarise the electorate ahead of the elections,” he tweeted, holding Home Minister Araga Jnanendra directly responsible for Pasha’s murder. “Karnataka had never seen such a incompetent & careless Home Minister like Araga Jnanendra (sic),” he said. “People cannot expect safety and security under this incapable government.”

Meanwhile, photos of Puneeth Kerehalli posing with BJP leaders L S Tejasvi Surya, C T Ravi and K Annamalai were shared widely on social media.

The incident comes in the wake of attempts by the BJP to build a base in the Old Mysuru region where it has been traditionally weak. The killing could have a political impact in terms of mobilisation of votes in the Kanakapura constituency, represented by Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, as well as the neighbouring JD(S)-held segments of Channapatna, Ramanagara and Magadi constituencies where the Muslim population is sizable.

Recently, BJP leaders floated characters named Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, saying they killed Tipu Sultan. This was seen as an attempt to polarise votes in the region.

There were fears that such cow vigilantism could rise ever since the BJP government gave effect to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act in January 2021, prohibiting the transportation of any cattle from any place within the state to any other place within the state or outside for slaughter.

Apart from a blanket ban on the slaughter of all cattle, save buffaloes above 13 years of age, the law offers protection for “persons acting in good faith” while detecting cases of cow slaughter.

Former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who represents Channapatna, blamed “intolerance systematically nurtured by the BJP government” for the incident.

Kumaraswamy also linked the incident to the upcoming election. “Anybody will understand this election-time conspiracy,” he said. “If the person was transporting cattle, he could have been reported to the authorities. The incident took place even as the model code of conduct is in place. It looks like there’s an attempt to disrupt communal harmony during the election,” he said.