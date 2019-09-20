M B Patil demands winter session in Belagavi

Former minister and Congress MLA from Babaleshwar, M B Patil, alleged that the state government, fearing a backlash from the flood victims, had shifted the winter session of the legislature from Belagavi to Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Patil pressed the Yediyurappa-led government to hold the session in Belagavi. “The BJP government in the state is playing with the lives of flood victims. A few ministers are rubbing salts into the wounds of the flood-affected with their derogatory statements. The government is not committed to providing relief to the victims,” Patil charged.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is indulging in vendetta politics. He has withheld grants to my constituency. This government lacks vision or direction. In fact, the Cong-JD(S) coalition government was far better, Patil said defending the style of functioning of the Kumaraswamy-led government.