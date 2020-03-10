 M’lore Airport among 3 adjudged best in the world

Mangalore International Airport (MIA) has been adjudged the best in the world in recently announced ASQ (Airport Service Quality) awards for the year 2019.

Four AAI (Airports Authority of India) airports including Chandigarh, Mangaluru, Trivandrum and Lucknow figure in the list of ASQ 2019 awards announced recently. MIA has won the award in category “size and region” with 2-5 million passengers per year in Asia-Pacific Region.

AAI’s thrust on passenger conveniences and services has been yielding results year after year with such global recognition, sources in MIA added. MIA is presently witnessing many development works including aircraft parking bays, aerobridges, taxiway and terminal expansion. ASQ survey is an internationally established global benchmarking programme measuring the satisfaction of those who use airport.

The survey recognises airports across the world that delivers the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers. ASQ survey measured passengers satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators that include eight major categories such as access, check-in, security, airport facilities, food and beverage, retail, airport environment and arrival

services.